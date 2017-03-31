More than 50 bills filed to tweak state’s recreational marijuana law

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters approved recreational marijuana back in November, but four months later, the law still hasn’t been fully implemented, and several lawmakers are now trying to tweak it.

So far, one significant change has already been made, legislators voted to delay the opening of retail pot shops by 6-months.

Senate President Stan Rosenberg told 22News the legislature is committed to opening retail pot stores by July of 2018, but that doesn’t mean other changes won’t be made.

Rosenberg said lawmakers have filed more than 50 bills to alter the law, some of which, would address issues the ballot question did not, including the legality of marijuana-infused products, or edibles. “Edibles can be extremely potent. Some states have banned edibles completely, other states have said do it, and there’s no control. We’re getting some advice that we should pay very close attention,” he said.

Rosenberg said he also anticipates the number of homegrown pot plants allowed in a household will be challenged. Under the current law, residents are allowed to grow up to 12 pot plants per household, number that’s significantly lower in other states. “Some states have none, no home grown plants at all, other states have about half as much as Massachusetts does. All the state’s that passed it last November all have 12 plants,” he said.

The Joint Committee on Marijuana Policy is considering all of the bills that have been filed, and have been holding public hearings across the state to get input from residents.

The legislature hopes to have the law completely figured out by July.