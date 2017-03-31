Medical marijuana facility closer to reality

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – Medical marijuana getting closer to being sold in Westfield was among the key decisions that were made during last night’s meeting of the city council’s legislative and ordinance subcommittee.

City Advancement Officer Joe Mitchell requested that the subcommittee vote in favor of allowing Mayor Sullivan to sign a host site agreement with Heka Health, which would allow the medical marijuana dispensary to potentially open in the fall.

“They’ve gone through all of the state processes,” Mitchell said. “One last component is the host agreement.”

According to Mitchell, the host agreement would mean that the city will get three percent of the gross sales for the life of the business, as well as an additional one percent through an infrastructure agreement made between the two parties.

The infrastructure agreement came after the dispensary’s site on Sgt. Dion Way required a sewer connection and the city could not afford to provide such. So, Mitchell said that Heka Health paid for the work but in the process, the road now needs pavement repairs.

According to Mitchell, the one percent additional will go toward paving the entirety of Sgt. Dion Way, and once that is done the same percentage will go toward other road projects in the city.

