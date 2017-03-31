March ends with a wintry mix, residents anxious for better weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Regardless how you spent the last day of March, there was either rain, snow or sleet to make you wish early spring wasn’t so much like late winter.

Springfield residents spent a few wistful seconds imagining her warm weather future. “I’m looking forward to being at the beach ready to go swimming,” Marissa Rivera said. “Definitely tanning, can’t wait to leave this weather behind.” Shy Perry told 22News “I can’t wait to go on vacation, hit a couple of beaches, go shopping. I’m ready for sunny weather.”

Golfers are so anxious for spring, that two of them actually played nine holes in the rain Friday morning at East Mountain Country Club in Westfield. Co-owner Ted Perez admitted it wasn’t quite the same as it would have been on a warm, dry, sunny day.

As we all look forward to getting out of the rain and into the sunshine, Rick Borsari of West Springfield said regardless of Saturday’s weather, it will be a special day for him. “My granddaughter’s birthday is tomorrow,” he explained. “Her name is Asia. It’s going to be a great day tomorrow.”

We hoping that everyone yearning to start the month of April with better weather gets their wish.