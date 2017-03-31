Investigation revealed $77K in thefts from UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Campus officials say an investigation into timecard fraud and misuse of campus resources by employees of the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s physical plant has uncovered an estimated $77,000 in thefts.

A school spokesman tells The Daily Hampshire Gazette that the investigation that started in 2015 has led to six employees leaving the university and three others being suspended.

The school says the findings are being turned over to the state attorney general’s office for additional review.

As a result of the investigation, several measures have been put in place to prevent timecard fraud and misuse of university resources.

The physical plant has an annual budget of $42 million and nearly 600 employees. It is responsible for the custodial, grounds, utilities, and building maintenance on campus.