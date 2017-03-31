Increase your mobility using a towel!

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Four children and one adult received minor injuries in a Connecticut school bus crash. Thirty middle and high scho…
Sponsored by:
Executive Producer Michael Narducci talks about the latest episode of The Originals.
A new episode of Reign airs Friday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.
Looking to improve your skills in the kitchen?
Assertiveness is an important life skill that can be learned.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – What if we told you that you can become more flexible and mobile using just one household item, a towel. Chad Moir, Founder of DopaFit showed us how.
Advertisement
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.