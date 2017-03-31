How to keep unwanted animals out of your yard

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we move into the warmer months, you might start to see more animals searching for food throughout western Massachusetts.

Viewers sent 22News photos of a bear in West Springfield and Chicopee. We went to went to Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control in Chicopee for tips on keeping these unwanted animals out of your yard.

Animal Control Supervisor Hannah Chapman said, “Make your yard as uncomfortable for wildlife as possible. So, sometimes that means setting up an automatic sprinkler system that’s going to spray the animals when they come into your yard; and don’t leave food out.”

You should also eliminate enticing odors, bring bird feeders indoors at night, and feed your pets inside. If you see a bear in your yard, stay inside and do not approach it.

Click Here for more tips from Mass.gov.