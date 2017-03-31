Honey Pot Road speed addressed

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – Concerns about the traffic speed on Honey Pot Road was among the key decisions made during last night’s meeting of the city council’s legislative and ordinance subcommittee.

The subcommittee voted a positive recommendation to change the speed limit to 25 MPH on Honey Pot Road. This decision comes after residents have been voicing concerns about vehicles traveling at potentially high rates of speed along the winding residential road.

These complaints have been made to members of city council, as well as to the city’s traffic commission, with the latter recently recommending the 25 MPH speed limit to city council. The commission also said that they will be setting up a traffic study to see how often and at what speed drivers are going on the road.

“The residents on Honey Pot Road have really done well, coming with their own research,” Ward 2 city councilor and legislative and ordinance chairperson Ralph Figy, said.

Honey Pot Road Westfield, Ma