Holyoke soldier to be laid to rest, decades after disappearing in Korean War

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Funeral services for U.S. Army Corporal Jules Hauterman, a soldier killed in Korea more than 65 years ago, will be held Friday.

The Holyoke native disappeared during the Korean War in 1950 when he was just 19 years-old. He’d been listed as Missing-In-Action until his remains were identified last year.

Hauterman was a medic with the Medical Platoon, 1st Batallion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. His unit was attached to the 31stRegimental Combat Team, which fought the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces on the east side of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. The 31stRCT was forced to withdraw to a nearby Marine base, but the Chinese destroyed their convoy, and many were killed or captured.

Hauterman will be buried with full military honors at St. Jerome’s Cemetery following a funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Cpl. Hauterman funeral procession View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Plane carrying the body of Cpl. Jules Hauterman arrives at Bradley International Airport. Image Courtesy: Holyoke Police Department Cpl. Jules Hauterman's flag-draped casket is unloaded from the plane. Image Courtesy: Holyoke Police Department Active-duty soldiers, veterans, and members of law enforcement gathered at the airport for Cpl. Hauterman's arrival. Image Courtesy: Holyoke Police Department Veterans at Bradley International Airport for Cpl. Hauterman's arrival. Image Courtesy: Holyoke Police Department Members of the Holyoke Fire Department hoisted a flag over High Street at the end of I-391 in advance of the funeral procession's arrival. Citizens carrying American flags lined South Street in Holyoke to show respect for Cpl. Hauterman. The procession continued onto Northampton Street, where these residents gathered in a show of respect. Photo of CPL Jules Hauterman. Credit: Mass. Department of Veterans' Services.

Related Coverage: