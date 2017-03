CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Helping Hearts for Hadley Schools encourages people in the community to get active and at the same time raise funds towards special initiatives for in Hadley schools. Stacey Mushenski, Founder of Helping Hearts, and Matt Peterson told us all about this year’s annual 5k race and 2 mile walk.

Helping Hearts for Hadley Schools

5th Annual 5k Race & 2 Mile Walk

April 9th

Adults: $25

Ages 17 and under $15

Ages 4 and under: Free

helpingheartsforhadleyschools.org