HAPHousing is now Way Finders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major housing services organization in western Massachusetts has a new name. HAPHousing announced Friday that they have become Way Finders. An organization news release sent to 22News states that the name change reflects their expanded mission to help build sustainable communities.

“Through the formation of two strategic partnerships and the organization’s ongoing work with a host of community collaborators and neighborhood residents, Way Finders addresses the fundamentals necessary for families and their neighborhoods to thrive. These include access to training, jobs, small business financing, healthy food, safe streets, engaged citizens in addition to safe, affordable housing.

HAPHousing goes back 40 years, and has been a major developer and manager of affordable housing in western Massachusetts, and has also provided a range of housing services to area residents.