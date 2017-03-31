HAPHousing is now Way Finders

Organization says new name better reflects their mission

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major housing services organization in western Massachusetts has a new name. HAPHousing announced Friday that they have become Way Finders. An organization news release sent to 22News states that the name change reflects their expanded mission to help build sustainable communities.

“Through the formation of two strategic partnerships and the organization’s ongoing work with a host of community collaborators and neighborhood residents, Way Finders addresses the fundamentals necessary for families and their neighborhoods to thrive. These include access to training, jobs, small business financing, healthy food, safe streets, engaged citizens in addition to safe, affordable housing.

HAPHousing goes back 40 years, and has been a major developer and manager of affordable housing in western Massachusetts, and has also provided a range of housing services to area residents.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s