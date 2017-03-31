Giraffe Watch: Doctors on site, April expected to give birth very soon

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y., (WWLP) – Doctors have been called in to April the Giraffe’s barn and people around the world are all waiting for the same thing: a baby giraffe!

The Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York began live streaming from the pregnant Giraffe’s barn on February 24, and at any given time, there are thousands, sometimes hundreds of thousands of people watching her every move. Her partner, Oliver the Giraffe, is sometimes also seen in the feed.

The park said in a Facebook update Friday morning that all observations, behaviors, and predictions are suggesting April will be giving birth to her highly-anticipated calf very soon.

“Today, tonight –We would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition,” The park wrote in a post.

In the park’s Thursday night posting, representatives said April’s udders are full and her behavior is very off, which they say is expected.

According to the Animal Adventure Park, the 15-year-old giraffe has previously given birth to three calves, but this will be a first for five-year-old Oliver. Once the calf is born, it will remain in the barn with April until naturally weened from his or her mother. The Animal Adventure Park says they cannot keep the calf because it would lead to incestuous mating and would “undermine the genetics of the program and species.”

When it’s born, he or she will weigh around 150 pounds and will be about 6′ tall!

The first-time dad, Oliver, will have no part in raising the calf, as park representatives say male giraffes only really care about two things– fighting and the “unmentionable.”

The calf will remain unnamed until fans vote on their name through a contest on Facebook.