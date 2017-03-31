Gillette Stadium awarded Homeland Security Safety Act certification

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Gillette Stadium has achieved the highest level of certification in an anti-terrorism program awarded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The stadium, home to the New England Patriots and Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution, is the first sports or entertainment venue in New England to achieve Safety Act designation and certification.

According to a release sent to 22News from Patriots Public Relations, the Safety Act was enacted in 2002 and encourages the creation and use of anti-terrorism technologies and practices.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our patrons and this certification shows the amount of thought and effort that goes into making sure everyone who comes to any ticketed event at Gillette Stadium is safe,” said Mark Briggs, chief NFL compliance officer for the Patriots.

Gillette is just the fourth NFL stadium to be certified under the Safety Act. The others include Green Bay’s Lambeau Field, New York Giants and Jets’ MetLife Stadium, and the Arizona Cardinals’ University of Phoenix Stadium.

The stadium was ranked number one in safety and security last year in the NFL’s annual “Voice of the Fans” survey, which collects information from fans attending games at each stadium.