HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning following a two-car crash in Hadley.

Hadley Police Sgt. Mitchell Kuc said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 47 and Rocky Hill Road around 8:30 a.m.

He said both drivers were taken to the hospital by ambulance, but no major injuries were apparent.

Kuc said their investigation determined the cars crashed after one turned onto Rocky Hill Road while the other vehicle was traveling northbound.