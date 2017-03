GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover crash caused police to shut down Route 189 in Granville for a while Thursday night.

Granville police posted on their official Facebook page that no one was injured in the crash, which took place in the area of the “Mill in the Meadow.” The driver of the car was out of the vehicle by the time police got there, and was checked out by EMTs.

A utility pole was sheared in the crash, and crews from Eversource Energy had to be called in to make repairs.