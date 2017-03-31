Crash results in arrest of one of Fall River’s most wanted

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Several people are being treated for injuries following a crash in Fall River Thursday morning and afterwards, at least one will be taken into police custody.

Two vehicles collided at about 11 a.m. at the intersection of East Main and Globe Streets.

According to Fall River Police Lt. Ronald Furtado, officers were dispatched to Snell Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle and activity. The vehicle had already left when police arrived but it was soon spotted in the area of Stafford Road.

Furtado said police attempted to pull the car over but instead, the driver sped away and subsequently crashed head-on into a minivan.

The driver – identified by police as Aaron Affonso – tried to run off but was apprehended a short distance away.

Affonso, 22, is one of the city’s most wanted and was being sought on charges including breaking and entering, larceny, and vandalism.

Police said Affonso suffered significant leg injuries and is now being treated at Rhode Island Hospital.

The driver of the van, a 69-year-old man, was also hurt, along with three passengers from Affonso’s car: a 20-year-old man and two 19-year-old women.

None of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

In addition to the outstanding charges, Affonso will also be charged with operating to endanger, failing to stop for police, operating with a suspended license, and leaving the scene of a crash, resulting in personal injury and property damage.

With Affonso’s arrest, police said they’ve captured three of Fall River’s 10 most wanted in just the past week.