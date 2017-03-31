Couple indicted on 2nd murder charge in Orange home invasion

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A grand jury has returned a second murder indictment against a man and a woman following a home invasion in Orange in which an elderly couple was killed. Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, says that Joshua Hart and Brittany Smith of Athol are now being charged with the murder of 77 year-old Joanna Fisher. The two had already been indicted for the murder of Fisher’s husband, 95 year-old Thomas Harty.

Harty died in the October 5 home invasion at his East River Street home. A statement of facts of the case released by the prosecution states that he had been stabbed and suffocated with a pillow. The suspects allegedly tried to kill Fisher, but were unsuccessful at the time. She was, however, critically wounded in the attack, and died more than a month later at a Worcester hospital.

The prosecution claims that Hart and Smith went through the home in search of money, and took the victims’ credit and debit cars, and the keys to the victims’ car. The two were arrested in Virginia four days after the home invasion, police were allegedly able to find them because they were using a stolen credit card.

Hart and Smith are expected to be arraigned at Franklin Superior Court in Greenfield on the charge for Fisher’s murder in the coming days.

In total, these are the charges that the couple faces in connection to the Orange home invasion:

Two counts of Murder

Two Counts of Home Invasion, one naming each victim

Two Counts of Armed Robbery, one naming each victim

Conspiracy

Larceny over $250

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card

Related Orange Home Invasion Coverage: