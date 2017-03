CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Fire Chief Dean Desmarais announced on Friday that 47-year-old Firefighter Anthony Spano died suddenly on Thursday. He said Spano collapsed while exercising.

Spano was a 14 year veteran firefighter and EMT. He was assigned to Station 5 in the Willimansett Section of the City. He leaves behind his son Joseph, his father Stephen and other family members.

Funeral arraignments are still pending.

