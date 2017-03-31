“Buy Ware Now” program encouraging people to move in

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of public, private, and nonprofit organizations are working together to entice people to buy homes in the town of Ware.

The “Buy Ware Now” program is hosted discussion about federally-funded housing rehabilitation grants on Friday morning. The event brought in local residents, lenders, and property owners who are looking to upgrade their homes.

22News reporter Sy Becker was there, and have a look at what this organization is doing to encourage people to move to their town, and help add value to the homes of those who are already there.