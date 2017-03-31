“Buy Ware Now” program encouraging people to move in

Sy Becker Published: Updated:

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of public, private, and nonprofit organizations are working together to entice people to buy homes in the town of Ware.

The “Buy Ware Now” program is hosted discussion about federally-funded housing rehabilitation grants on Friday morning. The event brought in local residents, lenders, and property owners who are looking to upgrade their homes.

22News reporter Sy Becker was there, and have a look at what this organization is doing to encourage people to move to their town, and help add value to the homes of those who are already there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s