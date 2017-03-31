Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren to headline Boston rally

BOSTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are planning to make a joint appearance at an evening rally in Boston as liberals continue to mobilize against the agenda of Republican President Donald Trump.

The Democratic senators from Vermont and Massachusetts are among the top voices on the party’s left in opposition to Trump. Democrats hold few levers of power in Washington, with Republicans in charge of the House, Senate and the White House.

Democrats are also scrambling to find the next leader of the party.

The rally is set to begin around 7:30 p.m. Friday at Boston’s Orpheum Theater.

Sanders also is scheduled to give a speech at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate earlier in the day.

Sanders and Warren are both up for re-election next year.