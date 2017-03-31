A look at wintry conditions Friday morning

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a Weather Alert Day due to a storm that’s bringing a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow to western Massachusetts.

22News headed to Blandford in western Hampden County Friday morning just as light snow began to fall.

The wintry mix could impact both your morning and evening commutes Friday.

MassDOT is reminding you to take it slow and to give yourself some extra time. They’re also reminding drivers not to crowd the plows and to leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you.

So far Friday morning, the roads are wet, but not snowy. The snow, however, is starting to accumulate on the grass. We may see a lot of that during this storm since the road surface takes much longer to cool than grassy surfaces.

If it is snowing when you leave your house, make sure to clear any snow or ice off your car. Drivers could face a $40 to $200 fine for driving with snow on your windows or roof.