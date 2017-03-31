25,000 bags of heroin seized after traffic stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from New York was arrested by Massachusetts State Police on a drug charge, Tuesday night, after a traffic stop in Springfield.

According to State Police Media Relations, Trooper Gerald Perwak of the Troop B Community Action Team was patrolling on Interstate 291, around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, when he saw a white Chevy Equinox fail to stop at the bottom of the Dwight Street exit in Springfield.

Trooper Perwak pulled the Chevy over on Dwight Street and questioned the driver, 37-year-old Rey Flores of Bronx, New York. With assistance from other B Troop CAT Team members, police said Perwak searched the vehicle and allegedly found a hidden compartment with 25,000 packs of Heroin.

Police said the street value for the Heroin found was more than $100,000. Flores was arrested and taken to the Springfield Barracks for booking; bail was set at $10,000. He was then taken to the Hampshire House of Correction.

Flores was charged with Trafficking in Heroin.