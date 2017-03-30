Wintry mix headed to western Massachusetts for Friday

Snow begins Friday morning

By Published:

(WWLP) – Wintry weather isn’t ready to let go just yet. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Hampshire, Franklin and northern Berkshire County for Friday through Saturday morning.

Timing:

  • Snow Begins early to mid-morning Friday
  • Snow turns to a wintry mix Friday afternoon through Saturday morning
  • Wintry mix wraps up near midday or early afternoon Saturday
  • Heaviest precipitation: Late Friday afternoon-Friday night

Precipitation type:

  • Friday morning: Mainly wet snow
  • Friday afternoon: Snow, sleet and possibly rain
  • Friday night-Saturday morning: Snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain
  • Snow will be a stickier, wetter snow which will be heavier to lift, especially as it will be mixed with sleet and ice

Accumulation:

  • Snow and sleet accumulation will increase as you head north and west outside of the lower Pioneer Valley
  • Eastern Hampshire & eastern Hampden County will likely see the lowest snow/sleet amounts
  • Northern Berkshire County and western & northern Franklin County will likely see the most snow accumulation

Here’s our snow/sleet forecast map

Impacts:

  • Only a light accumulation during morning commute
  • Evening commute will see higher impacts with a heavier wintry mix occurring
  • Friday night travel will also be difficult, especially away from the lower Pioneer Valley
  • Even Saturday morning travel may be tough in some areas

Uncertainty:

  • HIGH uncertainty
  • Subtle changes in temperature at the ground or higher in the atmosphere will make a big difference in precipitation type and accumulation amounts
  • Large range in potential snow/sleet amounts
  • Snow/sleet accumulation forecast will likely change as we gain confidence into Friday.

