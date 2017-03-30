Wintry mix headed to western Massachusetts for Friday

(WWLP) – Wintry weather isn’t ready to let go just yet. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Hampshire, Franklin and northern Berkshire County for Friday through Saturday morning.
Timing:
- Snow Begins early to mid-morning Friday
- Snow turns to a wintry mix Friday afternoon through Saturday morning
- Wintry mix wraps up near midday or early afternoon Saturday
- Heaviest precipitation: Late Friday afternoon-Friday night
Precipitation type:
- Friday morning: Mainly wet snow
- Friday afternoon: Snow, sleet and possibly rain
- Friday night-Saturday morning: Snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain
- Snow will be a stickier, wetter snow which will be heavier to lift, especially as it will be mixed with sleet and ice
Accumulation:
- Snow and sleet accumulation will increase as you head north and west outside of the lower Pioneer Valley
- Eastern Hampshire & eastern Hampden County will likely see the lowest snow/sleet amounts
- Northern Berkshire County and western & northern Franklin County will likely see the most snow accumulation
Impacts:
- Only a light accumulation during morning commute
- Evening commute will see higher impacts with a heavier wintry mix occurring
- Friday night travel will also be difficult, especially away from the lower Pioneer Valley
- Even Saturday morning travel may be tough in some areas
Uncertainty:
- HIGH uncertainty
- Subtle changes in temperature at the ground or higher in the atmosphere will make a big difference in precipitation type and accumulation amounts
- Large range in potential snow/sleet amounts
- Snow/sleet accumulation forecast will likely change as we gain confidence into Friday.