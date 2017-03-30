Wintry mix headed to western Massachusetts for Friday

(WWLP) – Wintry weather isn’t ready to let go just yet. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Hampshire, Franklin and northern Berkshire County for Friday through Saturday morning.

Timing:

Snow Begins early to mid-morning Friday

Snow turns to a wintry mix Friday afternoon through Saturday morning

Wintry mix wraps up near midday or early afternoon Saturday

Heaviest precipitation: Late Friday afternoon-Friday night

Precipitation type:

Friday morning: Mainly wet snow

Friday afternoon: Snow, sleet and possibly rain

Friday night-Saturday morning: Snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain

Snow will be a stickier, wetter snow which will be heavier to lift, especially as it will be mixed with sleet and ice

Accumulation:

Snow and sleet accumulation will increase as you head north and west outside of the lower Pioneer Valley

Eastern Hampshire & eastern Hampden County will likely see the lowest snow/sleet amounts

Northern Berkshire County and western & northern Franklin County will likely see the most snow accumulation

Impacts:

Only a light accumulation during morning commute

Evening commute will see higher impacts with a heavier wintry mix occurring

Friday night travel will also be difficult, especially away from the lower Pioneer Valley

Even Saturday morning travel may be tough in some areas

Uncertainty:

HIGH uncertainty

Subtle changes in temperature at the ground or higher in the atmosphere will make a big difference in precipitation type and accumulation amounts

Large range in potential snow/sleet amounts

Snow/sleet accumulation forecast will likely change as we gain confidence into Friday.