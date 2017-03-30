White House not disputing reports of sharing intel

(CNN) – Aides to the president are once again reeling, from questions about whether the White House provided information to House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes during his mysterious visit last week.

But that is hardly the only headache for the White House, where there is a staff shakeup.

The White House danced around a report in the New York Times that two White House officials provided information to Nunes, intended to bolster President Trump’s claim that he was wiretapped by former President Obama.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, “I’m not commenting on the reports. I’m not going to get into it.”

But Spicer did reveal that the administration just sent a letter to both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees offering what the administration sees as new, helpful details. “We have a sent a letter in the past few hours that we wanted to make available to them… that there was surveillance that occurred during the 2016 election that was improper and that we want people to look into this.”

Just last week, Spicer pushed back on the notion that White House officials would be involved in assisting Nunes when he made a mysterious trip on to White House grounds last week. He said, “It doesn’t really seem to make a ton of sense. So I’m not aware of it, but it doesn’t really pass the smell test.”

Spicer was pressed on those comments Thursday. He said, “I was very clear that I said based on what Chairman Nunes has said – the following doesn’t make sense. Your obsession with who talked to whom and when. It should be substance. ”

Amid the questions about the Russia investigation, and in the aftermath of the recent healthcare debacle, the White House is shaking up its staff.

With deputy chief of staff, Katie Walsh, leaving the west wing for an outside group that will support the Trump agenda, in the hopes of avoiding another Obamacare-like defeat.

Walsh’s departure is inviting questions whether White House chief of staff Reince Priebus could be on his way out. But a senior White House official told CNN “Reince is not next.”

