West Springfield man allegedly used 5-year-old to make porn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from West Springfield, who was arrested in July of 2016, was charged on Thursday in federal court in Springfield for allegedly sexually exploiting a 5-year-old girl.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney William D. Weinreb, Justin Germaine was indicted on the following charges:

5 counts of sexual exploitation of children

8 counts of distribution of child pornography

5 counts of receipt of child pornography

1 count of possession of child pornography

Between November of 2015 and June of 2016, Germaine allegedly used a 5-year-old girl to make child pornography 5 times, according to court documents. In a video allegedly found on Germaine’s cellphone, he was the one sexually abusing the girl.

The court documents stated that between March of 2016 and July of 2016, “Germaine allegedly distributed and received electronic child pornography files.” He also exchanged emails with another person to allegedly talk about having sex with children and trading child porn.

If Germaine is found guilty on all the charges, Weinreb said he faces about 60 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release, and thousands of dollars in fines.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. Click Here for more information about the program.

NOTE: Acting United States Attorney William D. Weinreb; Matthew Etre, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston; Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division; and West Springfield Police Chief Ronald Campurciani, made the announcement on Thursday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex J. Grant of Weinreb’s Springfield Branch Office is prosecuting the case.