Vermont resident killed in Williamstown crash

James Smith, 69, of Pownal, Vt. was only person inside car at time of crash

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Vermont man has been killed in a single-car accident in Massachusetts.

Williamstown police tell The Berkshire Eagle that 69-year-old James Smith, of Pownal, Vermont, was driving west on Tuesday when his car crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a tree.

Smith was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield where he later died.

No one else was in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation, but police say neither speed, negligence, nor impaired driving appeared to be the cause.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police.

 

