Up to 200 acres of grassland to be burned at Westover

Areas of airfield to be burned

By Published:
FILE photo- Westover controlled burn 2015

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you live near Westover Reserve Base in Chicopee, you could be seeing some smoke Thursday afternoon.

The base plans to use prescribed fires to burn up to 200 acres of grassland on base property.

The burning will be carried out by trained U.S. Forest Service wildland firefighters and Westover Fire Department personnel.

The process is a natural resources management tool used to maintain healthy grasslands, reduce grassy fuels to help prevent wildfires, and remove invasive vegetation.

 

