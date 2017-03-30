UMass’ McCall a ‘rising star in college basketball coaching’

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The search for a new men’s basketball coach at UMass Amherst has come to an end.

The university announced Wednesday evening that Chattanooga’s Matt McCall has been hired as the Minutemen’s head coach.

It's a great day to be a Minuteman! #GoUMass — Matt McCall (@CoachMattMcCall) March 30, 2017

The announcement comes less than a week after UMass announced Pat Kelsey as the new coach. Kelsey backed out of the job at the last minute, forcing the university to start their search all over again.

Coach McCall will replace longtime coach Derek Kellogg, who was fired two weeks ago.

McCall was the head coach for Chattanooga for the last two seasons and led the school to the NCAA tournament in his first year. He was also named the Southern Conference Basketball Coach of the Year.

Prior to coaching at Chattanooga, McCall was an assistant coach at the University of Florida.

In a statement sent to 22News, UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said:

“Matt is a rising star in college basketball coaching, who has been a key piece of three successful programs in his career. He has earned a reputation as a relentless worker, a great teammate, and a confident leader.”