TSA screener fired after woman gets gun through

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration fired a screener who missed a loaded handgun in a passenger’s carry-on bag Sunday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“You got to be 100%. Failure is not an option.” That’s why security consultant Brent Brown told us a big-time mistake by a TSA screener at a Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport security checkpoint despite all this high-tech equipment is a big deal.

Brown said, “There are colors that show up. The shape should have been obvious.”

An Atlanta Police report confirms officers arrested Katrina Jackson of hoover, Alabama, Sunday morning for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police said she discovered her loaded, 38-caliber handgun inside her purse once she got to her gate despite clearing TSA security at the airport’s north minutes earlier.

In a written statement a TSA spokesperson told us. “This egregious mistake was unacceptable and the officer who was still a probationary employee was immediately and permanently separated from federal service.”

Brown said, “We don’t know who else might have gotten through. This one person fortunately turned around and reported herself, but how many of these types of things get through all the time?”

However, there are plenty of guns TSA screeners do detect at the airport’s checkpoints. 198 in 2016 more than any other U.S. airport. 48 so far this year, including seven the same week the screener missed Jackson’s gun.

Still, we found most passengers like Tiffany Clinton keeping a level head. “This is a crazy world we live in, so you know, things happen, and if it’s our time it’s our time, but they’re doing a good job. I think they’re doing a good job.”