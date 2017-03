CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Stop spending time in front of the mirror and transform your eyebrows into how you’ve always wanted them to look! Lana Ivanov from Advanced Laser and Aesthetics is told us all about microblading.

Microblading at Advanced Laser and Aesthetics

3640 Main Street, Suite 203

Springfield, MA

(413) 737-7300 or (413) 210-3502

advancedlaserandaesthetics.com

Promotional Consideration Provided by: Advanced Laser and Aesthetics