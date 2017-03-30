Summer Youthworks Program holds Meet and Greet in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A good opportunity Thursday morning for Holyoke youth to partner up with local businesses for summer jobs.

Representatives from local organizations met with students at Dean Technical High School in Holyoke for the 5th annual CareerPoint Youth Summer Jobs Meet and Greet.

Careerpoint’s youth service director, Gladys Lebron-Martinez, told 22news they are always looking for more businesses to become a work site or sponsor a youth.

“We only have 70 slots for Holyoke youth, and in the past we have approximately 800 youth applying for jobs. And it’s sad. So we are actually trying to get more of the business community to come together and see if they’re willing to support,” said Lebron-Martinez.

Dean Tech recently opened an on-site career center to help guide students toward reaching their career goals.