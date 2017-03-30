“Stop the Swerve” event shows the dangers of impaired driving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni hosted an event Thursday at the Basketball Hall of Fame to encourage teenagers to drive safely.

According to Jim Leydon from the Hampden DA’s office, the free event was called “Stop the Swerve: An Event to Prevent Impaired Driving”. High school students, parents, teachers and local residents were invited to attend, and participate in several interactive activities, like driving simulators with impairment goggles.

“This is a great opportunity to talk about and understand the dangers of impaired driving in an engaging and educational setting,” said DA Gulluni.

The event included a presentation to parents on the liability of hosting a teen party.

Leydon added that winners of the PSA and/or billboard challenge would be announced during the event, and receive a $10,000 grant to improve technological equipment at their school. He said high school students were asked earlier in the year to create public service announcements and billboards that highlighted the dangers of impaired driving.

The event was made possible by a Drunk Driving Trust Fund grant, which is run by the Massachusetts Office of Victim Assistance, Leydon said.

At 10 on the CW Springfield and at 11 on 22News, Reporter Tashanea Whitlow will have a Live Report with more details on what happened during the event.