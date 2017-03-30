Springfield Mayor talks infrastructure priorities with Presidential representatives

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was invited on a conference call with representatives of President Donald Trump to talk about infrastructure improvements. Mayor Sarno told 22News infrastructure is the key to a continued Springfield renaissance.

President Trump plans to unveil a $1-trillion infrastructure bill. The Mayor talked to representatives of the President about Springfield’s priorities. He said, “You have to have infrastructure that not only works but is also able to create jobs.”

Among his priorities are East-West rail construction, the Civic Center Parking garage, the City’s water and sewer system, and the continued reconstruction of the I-91 viaduct. “Whether we are able to lower the plateau, level it off, or even go underground,” said Sarno.

Residents told us they are more concerned with local pothole problems. “We would like to see Springfield built up and we would like to have people from nearby towns coming to visit; so we would like to have decent roadways for travel,” said Aziza Holloway of Springfield.

Some people said money spent to improve infrastructure is money spent to improve the livelihood of the city. “So more people from nearby towns and cities can come into Springfield and enjoy the beautiful things we have here. We have beautiful things in Springfield to offer that people are not getting to enjoy because of infrastructure,” said Springfield resident Benjamin Bruso.

Mayor Sarno said he’s encouraged with the direction of the Trump administration when it comes to infrastructure and thinks the bill may have bi-partisan support.