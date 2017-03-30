Snow accumulation: Temperatures above freezing

(WWLP) – At certain points on Friday and possibly into Saturday, we may deal with the situation where it’s snowing while temperatures are above freezing.

Two factors can change this: Intensity and duration of the snow. When that happens, what we’re likely to find is that as the snow accumulates, it accumulates more on the grass than the road. This is because the snow hitting the grass cools it much faster than the snow hitting the road. The road instead holds onto the warmth of the ground and melts more of the snow that hits it, rather than letting it accumulate.

Heavy snow can cool surfaces faster and allow for snow accumulation on the road. The duration matters, because the longer the snow keeps falling on the ground, the cooler the ground gets over time and eventually accumulation happens.

These are just a few of the factors we’ll be watching for Friday’s storm.