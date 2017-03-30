Snow accumulation: Temperatures above freezing

We've got a wintry mix on the way, but it's possible some surfaces get more accumulation than others.

By Published: Updated:

(WWLP) – At certain points on Friday and possibly into Saturday, we may deal with the situation where it’s snowing while temperatures are above freezing.

Wintry mix headed to western Massachusetts for Friday

Two factors can change this: Intensity and duration of the snow. When that happens, what we’re likely to find is that as the snow accumulates, it accumulates more on the grass than the road. This is because the snow hitting the grass cools it much faster than the snow hitting the road. The road instead holds onto the warmth of the ground and melts more of the snow that hits it, rather than letting it accumulate.

Heavy snow can cool surfaces faster and allow for snow accumulation on the road. The duration matters, because the longer the snow keeps falling on the ground, the cooler the ground gets over time and eventually accumulation happens.

These are just a few of the factors we’ll be watching for Friday’s storm.

Sign up to receive closings & delays sent to your cell phone

Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s