CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – As if Six Flags new England didn’t have enough thrills at the park, they just released a huge announcement, they’re extending their season¬†with Holiday at the Park! Communications Manager Jennifer McGrath and her special guests Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus visited the show to talk about the exciting news!

Six Flags New England

1623 Main St, Agawam, MA 01001 Phone : (413) 786-9300

Promotional consideration provided by Six Flags New England