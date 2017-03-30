Shutesbury police identified home break-in suspect

Suspect's information given out to area police departments

By Published:

SHUTESBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – Shutesbury police say that they now know who they are looking for in connection to a home break-in Wednesday morning.

The department posted on their official Facebook page that a resident of Montague Road arrived home at around 10:00 that morning, to find a strange vehicle in the driveway, and the front door kicked-in. When the resident walked into the home, a man ran out the back door.

Shutesbury resident found break-in suspected parked in the driveway

Thursday morning, police announced that they have obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, and information about him has been shared to nearby police departments. No additional details are being released at this time.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to call Shutesbury Police at (413) 259-1279.

