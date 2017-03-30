Senate focuses on Russian hacking

(NBC News) Senate Intelligence Committee members are focusing on the tactics and technology used by Russian hackers as they begin their investigation into inteference in the 2016 presidential election.

Lawmakers are promising it will be a comprehensive and bipartisan effort.

“The vice chairman and I realize that if we politicize this process our efforts will likely fail,” said Senator Richard Burr. “The public deserves to hear the truth about possible russian involvement in our elections.”

It’s a much different tone than in the lower chamber, where a probe into Russian interference and possible ties to the Trump campaign has collapsed after weeks of political infighting.

Senate committee members say they’ve already reviewed an unprecedented number of intelligence documents and have requested interviews with at least 20 people, including President Trump’s advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

