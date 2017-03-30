Senate focuses on Russian hacking

NBC's Jay Gray Published:
Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to the Trump campaign kicks off with focus on activities of Russian hackers.

(NBC News) Senate Intelligence Committee members are focusing on the tactics and technology used by Russian hackers as they begin their investigation into inteference in the 2016 presidential election.

Lawmakers are promising it will be a comprehensive and bipartisan effort.

“The vice chairman and I realize that if we politicize this process our efforts will likely fail,” said Senator Richard Burr. “The public deserves to hear the truth about possible russian involvement in our elections.”

It’s a much different tone than in the lower chamber, where a probe into Russian interference and possible ties to the Trump campaign has collapsed after weeks of political infighting.

Senate committee members say they’ve already reviewed an unprecedented number of intelligence documents and have requested interviews with at least 20 people, including President Trump’s advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2oeN26e

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s