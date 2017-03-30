Possible threat led to shelter-in-place order at Hopkins Academy

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Hopkins Academy in Hadley were ordered to shelter in place Thursday, due to a possible online threat.

Hadley Public Schools Superintendent Anne McKenzie notified 22News that they immediately contacted police after receiving word of a possible threat on social media involving a student at the high school. Police determined that everything was safe, and officers directed the school to end the shelter-in-place order at 10:35.

McKenzie sent out notifications to parents to notify them of the situation.

Information about the specific nature of the threat was not immediately available, but McKenzie says that Hadley police are continuing to investigate in order to determine whether a crime occurred. The school will also take disciplinary action.