Police turn routine call into hockey game

(CNN) – You might have seen this on social media: A video of some Wisconsin police officers playing street hockey with kids is now viral. One mother thought the kids were going to be in trouble, until officers picked up some hockey sticks.

“Oh great they are going to be in trouble for playing hockey.”

Hailley Jester expected a knock at the door when she saw police near her home, instead a shared love for hockey turned into a routine call into a pick up hockey game with some unusual opponents. “As soon as they came up my son came running in he was like they want to play hockey with us get Skylar.”

Officers from the Janesville Police Department decided to take a unique approach when it came to handling some kids playing hockey in the middle in the road.

Sgt. Jimmy Holford, of the Janesville Police said, “I think we both probably played street hockey growing up and it probably would have left them with a different feeling if we would have just yelled at them and told them to get out of the street.”

So officers decided to grab some sticks and join in on the fun.

Jester said, “They were just outside playing and the cops came up and blocked off the street and jumped out and started playing with them.”

Sgt. Holford said, “We did have to tell them to move but we figured may be it would soften the blow a little bit if we played a game with them first.”

Police eventually did their job but not before a little playtime that made a lasting impression.

Skylar Jester, who played hockey with the officers said, “It makes me feel like they are good people and they try to reach out to the community.”