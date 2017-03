Plane carrying the body of Cpl. Jules Hauterman arrives at Bradley International Airport. Image Courtesy: Holyoke Police Department

Cpl. Jules Hauterman's flag-draped casket is unloaded from the plane. Image Courtesy: Holyoke Police Department

Active-duty soldiers, veterans, and members of law enforcement gathered at the airport for Cpl. Hauterman's arrival. Image Courtesy: Holyoke Police Department

Veterans at Bradley International Airport for Cpl. Hauterman's arrival. Image Courtesy: Holyoke Police Department

Members of the Holyoke Fire Department hoisted a flag over High Street at the end of I-391 in advance of the funeral procession's arrival.

Citizens carrying American flags lined South Street in Holyoke to show respect for Cpl. Hauterman.

The procession continued onto Northampton Street, where these residents gathered in a show of respect.