Pet of the Week: Jessica Albun the rabbit

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Jessica Albun, a 1-year-old Californian Rabbit. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications for Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Jessica and about other events going on at Dakin.

Name: Jessica Albun

Breed: Californian Rabbit

Age: 1 year

Sex: Female

Color: White

Background

Jessica Albun is a very sociable, friendly rabbit! She came to us from the Lowell Humane Society and she’s been waiting for a home for over a month now. Here are some basic facts about rabbit care:

-The most important thing in their diet is grass hay, such as timothy. Always have it available to them.

-Rabbit pellets are an important supplement in their diet, as well as fresh, leafy greens (dark lettuces, collard greens, carrot tops)

-Rabbits should only live indoors – living outside makes them vulnerable to weather extremes and predators, plus they miss out on important social contact with family members

-Always use a solid-bottom cage, as wire bottoms hurt their feet unless covered with wood, towels or carpeting

-Rabbits are very social animals and should have supervised time outside their cage every day in a safe area. Rabbit proof this area by covering electrical wires and hiding plants

-Pick up a rabbit by supporting their forequarters with one hand; their hindquarters with the other

-Rabbits pick one corner of their cage for a bathroom. When they do, put a newspaper-lined litter box in that cover, cover the bottom with hay or pelleted litter

-Never use pine or cedar-scented shavings as litter, the fumes aren’t healthy

-Give them toys to satisfy their natural urges to dig and chew, like cardboard boxes, old phone directories and commercially made chew sticks

-Change your rabbit’s litter box daily, and their cage once or twice weekly

News/Other Events

Dog Training at Dakin’s Leverett and Springfield locations: We’ve just added some new dog training classes for April and May at both our locations. Please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-training.html for details:

-Puppy Kindergarten (Springfield)

-Polite Leash Walking (Leverett)

-Basic Manners for Adult Dogs (Springfield & Leverett)

-Intermediate Manners for Adult Dogs (Springfield)

-Introduction to Scent Work (Leverett)

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.