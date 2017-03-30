Obituary: Cpl. Jules Hauterman, Jr.

HOLYOKE – United States Army Corporal Jules Hauterman Jr. was 19 years old when he was killed in action during the Korean War on December 2, 1950.

He was a medic assigned to the Medical Platoon, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division and lost his life at the Chosin Resevoir Area in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

He was born in Holyoke, September 10, 1931, son of the late Jules and Madline (Whelihan) Hauterman and graduated from Holyoke High School before enlisting in the Army.

He is survived by several cousins: Cecile Stuntz of South Hadley, her son David Stuntz of South Hadley, Robert Whelihan and wife Mary of South Hadley, Paul Whelihan of Agawam, Raymond J. Whelihan of New Orleans, Louisiana, Shirley (Whelihan) Double Day and husband Guy of Colorado, as well as other extended family.

The funeral will be held Friday morning, March 31st at 9:00 from the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street, followed by a Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1945 Northampton Street, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will full military honors will follow at Saint Jerome Cemetery, 1666 Northampton Street, Holyoke. Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 30th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

