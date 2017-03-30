Northampton Police hold swearing-in, award ceremony

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department held their annual swearing-in ceremony Thursday night at police headquarters.
Sergeant Corey Robinson was promoted to a newly created position, Administrative and Community Services Sergeant. Robinson had been working as a detective for the department for 8 years.
Robinson told 22News he’s thankful for all the support he’s received from the community. “I can’t say enough about the support the city gives us, especially in these times of turmoil that the city has recently experienced, the city has always supported us.”
Two new patrol officers were also sworn in.
Three officers were sworn into their new ranks:
- Sgt. Corey Robinson
- Off. Jessica Sullivan
- Officer Steven Rattelsdorfer
Officers also received awards for their service:
- Officer Matthew Montini (Exceptional Duty Medal)
- Officer Andrew Kohl, Officer Scott Gregory, Officer Timothy Zantrofski (Exceptional Duty Medal)
- Sergeant Patrick Moody (Exceptional Duty Medal)
- Dispatchers Nina Barszcz, Lisa Day, and Meghan Cahill (Letter of Commendation)
- Detective Peter Fappiano (Exceptional Duty Medal)
- Detective Kevin Rowell-Greenfield Police Department (Certificate of Commendation)
- Detective Peter Fappiano (Exceptional Duty Medal)
- Det./Lt. Alan Borowski
- Det/Sgt. Victor Caputo
- Sgt. Corey Robinson
- Detective Peter Fappiano
- Detective Luann Caputo
- Detective Michael Briggs
- Detective Brendan McKinney
- Officer Michael Szawlowski (Unit Citation Award)
- Lt. Matthew Garvulenski –Hampshire Sherriff’s Office
- Northwestern District Attorney’s Anti-Crime Task Force (Certificate of Commendation)
- Sergeant Corey Robinson, Detective Michael Briggs (Exceptional Duty Medal)
- Officer John McCarthy Officer Carlos Lebron (Distinguished Service Medal)
- Sergeant Corey Robinson (Exceptional Duty Medal)
- Officer Andrew Kohl, Officer Kenneth Kirchner (Meritorious Service Medal)
The following personnel earned the Physical Fitness Medal and successfully completed the fitness test:
- Chief Jody Kasper
- Captain John Cartledge
- Lieutenant Robert Powers
- Sergeant Joe Barszcz
- Sergeant Brian Letzeizen
- Officer Steven Rattelsdorfer
- Detective Michael Briggs
- Officer Carlos Lebron
- Officer Matthew Montini
- Officer Ryan Tellier
- Officer Michael Cronin
- Officer Timothy Zantrofski
- Officer Bradley Buzzee
- Officer Nick Pickunka
- Officer Kyle Grumoli
- Officer Jeffrey Staples