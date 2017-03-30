Northampton Police hold swearing-in, award ceremony

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department held their annual swearing-in ceremony Thursday night at police headquarters.

Sergeant Corey Robinson was promoted to a newly created position, Administrative and Community Services Sergeant. Robinson had been working as a detective for the department for 8 years.

Robinson told 22News he’s thankful for all the support he’s received from the community. “I can’t say enough about the support the city gives us, especially in these times of turmoil that the city has recently experienced, the city has always supported us.”

Two new patrol officers were also sworn in.

Three officers were sworn into their new ranks:

Sgt. Corey Robinson

Off. Jessica Sullivan

Officer Steven Rattelsdorfer

Officers also received awards for their service:

Officer Matthew Montini (Exceptional Duty Medal)

Officer Andrew Kohl, Officer Scott Gregory, Officer Timothy Zantrofski (Exceptional Duty Medal)

Sergeant Patrick Moody (Exceptional Duty Medal)

Dispatchers Nina Barszcz, Lisa Day, and Meghan Cahill (Letter of Commendation)

Detective Peter Fappiano (Exceptional Duty Medal)

Detective Kevin Rowell-Greenfield Police Department (Certificate of Commendation)

Det./Lt. Alan Borowski

Det/Sgt. Victor Caputo

Detective Peter Fappiano

Detective Luann Caputo

Detective Michael Briggs

Detective Brendan McKinney

Officer Michael Szawlowski (Unit Citation Award)

Lt. Matthew Garvulenski –Hampshire Sherriff’s Office

Northwestern District Attorney’s Anti-Crime Task Force (Certificate of Commendation)

Sergeant Corey Robinson, Detective Michael Briggs (Exceptional Duty Medal)

Officer John McCarthy Officer Carlos Lebron (Distinguished Service Medal)

Sergeant Corey Robinson (Exceptional Duty Medal)

Officer Andrew Kohl, Officer Kenneth Kirchner (Meritorious Service Medal)

The following personnel earned the Physical Fitness Medal and successfully completed the fitness test:

Chief Jody Kasper

Captain John Cartledge

Lieutenant Robert Powers

Sergeant Joe Barszcz

Sergeant Brian Letzeizen

Officer Steven Rattelsdorfer

Detective Michael Briggs

Officer Carlos Lebron

Officer Matthew Montini

Officer Ryan Tellier

Officer Michael Cronin

Officer Timothy Zantrofski

Officer Bradley Buzzee

Officer Nick Pickunka

Officer Kyle Grumoli

Officer Jeffrey Staples