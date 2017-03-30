Nancy Dell: What time should you eat to lose weight?

If I eat most of my food at dinner, does it really make it harder to lose weight?

-Meghan, Internet

The latest research suggests that when you eat may be as important as what you eat when it comes to managing your weight.

Eating more of your calories earlier in the day may help you reach and maintain a lower weight. There are several studies but one of the most impressive was published in the journal Obesity.The researchers had about 100 people follow a 1400 calories eating plan.

Half the group ate a big breakfast 700 calories and just 200 calories at dinner. The second group did the opposite eating 200 calories at breakfast and 700 calories at dinner. After a few months, the big breakfast group lost about 17 pounds on average. The big dinner group lost less than half that amount, about 7 pounds on average.

The researchers say that our circadian rhythms have a big effect on our weight. Disrupting our body clock leads to weight gain. So try to move more food to the daytime if you want to lose weight.

What if you are not hungry in the morning?

If you are not hungry in the morning, chances are you ate too much at night. Gradually eat less at night, so you wake up and are hungry within 1 hour.