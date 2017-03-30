Muslim students hold a selfie event on campus

(CNN) – Cameras were flashing on the Ohio State campus Wednesday.

Amber Hussain of the Muslim Student Association explained the reason behind the photos, saying, “People want to know more, but they might be scared to ask people just because they are scared of offending someone, or they don’t know exactly the right question to ask.”

A selfie breaks the ice.

Hussain added, “It allows people to come and like ease that tension, and it is just fun and funny, and it is something you will remember.”

These students are out on campus all week. They say cutting through the politics, connecting person to person.

Hussain said, “Get out of your comfort zone. Get comfortable with getting uncomfortable and come and talk to people, because that is what is really going to help the situation.”

And if you laugh when you think selfie, the students say it is a fun, non-threatening way to get the conversation started and share information about themselves, their religion, and culture.

Yusef Saeed of the Muslim Student Association said, “I think that with a conversation, just a simple conversation, you can really put a name to a face.”

Students said they are getting a lot more questions in what they call a tense political climate, which makes events like these more important than ever.

Saeed noted, “These are the steps I want to take within our generation to set the precedent for the future, where all different types of people come together as opposed to falling apart.”