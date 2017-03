CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who has been missing for more than two months has been found.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Michael Corbett, 28, was located by officers in Chicopee Wednesday evening, and is safe.

According to Wilk, Corbett had last been seen in the New Ludlow Road area on January 8, and had not spoken to friends of family members since.

Wilk says that Chicopee police are thankful to members of the community for sharing information about Corbett.