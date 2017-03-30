Massachusetts teen tries to rob elementary schoolers with knife

(CNN) – Authorities in one Massachusetts town are looking for a teen accused of trying to rob a pair of elementary school students.

New Bedford police say the two 4th grade boys were confronted by an attempted robber armed with a knife on the corner of Acushnet Avenue and South Street Thursday morning.

They were walking to Gomes Elementary School, and just a block away from arriving. Police say the teenager with the knife demanded money and potato chips from the boys, and pushed and tripped them when they refused.

One of the boys made contact with the knife the suspect was holding, and got a scratch on his hand.

Parent Jose Serpa said, “I’m in shock to hear this. Especially when we have a lot of kids that walk on their own to school.”

Serpa lives across the street from the Gomes School. His son is in 3rd grade there. “I go pick up my son, and I’m thinking that the following year he’s going to be walking on his own…so that kind of puts a wet blanket over that dream because now I have to worry about…will something happen?”

Police say an adult nearby ended up intervening in the attempted robbery, and the boys were able to run off to school.

Serpa says he hopes others in the community also keep a watchful eye out for the children of the neighborhood. “We need to be vigilant, especially who are living here. So we have unity, we look after one another.”

The boy who was scratched was treated by a school nurse.

