Massachusetts seeks to keep young people out of gangs & prisons

BOSTON (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts communities are taking action to keep at-risk youth from falling into gang activities and substance abuse. They’re urging the state to invest $10 million in Shannon Grants, that provide youth in urban communities with education and employment services.

Nearly 30% of young people in Holyoke are at risk of dropping out of school or participating in criminal activity. Holyoke resident Christian Lopez told 22News that the programs helped get his life on track after spending much of his youth in incarceration.

“I’m a gang member that hangs out in the streets and stuff like that,” Lopez explained. “Whenever I’m messing up and I’m relapsing and going back into the life, they’ll come back and pull me out. And it’s actually been working because the past couple of months I’ve been actually doing really great.”

Some taxpayers are concerned with their money going to youth in and out of the prison system, but State Representative Aaron Vega said you’ll receive a return on investment. “These programs work and are saving us money in the long run and have already saved us money,” he said. “We’ve already seen decreases in violent crimes. We’ve seen decreases in dropouts. This is the kind of program that works.”

For every dollar spent on youth initiatives, Springfield regained nearly seven in benefits from preventing violent crimes.

Tyvon Williams, from Roca Inc. in Springfield, said, “Sometimes I’ll be like, “You know, when I’m done with Roca I want to be a painter, but then there will be sometimes where I say ‘I want to join the construction union.’ Just from me joining the program and me being a part of the program, it showed me that there’s a lot of different ways to make it.”

The state granted over $6-million in 2016 to 26 Massachusetts communities, including Springfield, which are most at risk of gang activity.