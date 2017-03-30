Massachusetts man wins $1M Mega Millions prize

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Middleboro won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s $1,000,000 prize after his ticket matched the first five numbers drawn in the multi-state Mega Millions game held Tuesday, March 28.

MEGA Millions 03/28/2017

Winning Number 30-33-35-37-46 (10)

According to the State Lottery, David Breen of Middleboro bought his ticket at Hannaford supermarket, 8 Merchants Way in Middleboro. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s drawing. The estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing is $174 million, while the cash option is an estimated $106.4 million.

Mega Millions tickets are $1 each and sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Sign up for lottery text alerts, to get the winning numbers sent right to your phone.