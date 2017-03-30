Massachusetts girl & officer go on impromptu dinner date

(CNN) – A Massachusetts police officer says he had the best dinner date of his life recently. He met an outgoing 3 year old at a restaurant and they really hit it off and it was all caught on camera!

Lillian Israel looks up to police officers. Well, she does look up to pretty much everyone, since she’s only 3 feet tall and 3 years old. However, police officers, are on a whole different level. “I think that they’re nice.” “Because I like police!”

A few weeks ago while she and her parents were at the Panera Bread in Hingham, she noticed an officer in line for food. Leaving her parents and baby brother behind, she decided to have dinner with her new friend. “Cause I wanted to sit with him.”

Sergeant Steven Dearth, of the Hingham Police said, “I had an empty seat there and she looked at it and said can I sit, and I said sure!”

Sergeant Dearth, father of two girls himself, was thrilled to have such a talkative dinner partner. Surveillance video inside the Panera Beard caught the whole thing on camera. Lillian says she talked about her favorite movie. “Little Mermaid.”

The Little Mermaid is a classic, but that’s not all Sergeant Dearth says Lillian had to say. “We had a great conversation. I learned a lot about her. She’s very social, very outgoing.”

He hopes more kids will be as outgoing, and say hello to a police officer when they see them around. As for Lillian, he believes she has a bright future ahead.

Sgt. Dearth said, “Just her nature, from that short interaction I had, she could be whatever she wanted to be.”

Dearth gave Lillian a junior officer badge with the hopes that she’ll share her experience with other young children.