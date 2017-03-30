Veterans’ gravestones in Massachusetts vandalized, tire tracks left

(CNN) – The final resting place for hundreds of veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and others, is a sacred place. At least, it should be.

On Wednesday, crews with the New Bedford Department of Public Infrastructure scrubbed dirt and tire marks off 14 of the grave-markers inside rural cemetery. City Commissioner Zeb Arruda said, “Probably the same vehicles that damaged the open fields had driven over the gravestones there.”

Arruda said they’ve dealt with these types of intruders before, but usually they stay off people’s graves. “People have gone in there before and they go into the open fields and they damage it, and we come back and restore it.”

The cemetery is manned on weekdays and Saturday mornings, so Arruda said the vandalism must have happened between Saturday night and Monday morning. That’s when crews spotted the mess. Arruda said he doesn’t necessarily think the act was intentional, but did stress that a cemetery is no place to play.